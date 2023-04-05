Lion’s Head Skating Club Wraps Up 2022/23 Season 

Submitted by Lion’s Head Skating Club

On March 19th the Lion’s Head Skating Club (LHSC) finished its season with a final showcase which was open to the public. Non perishable food was donated to the Lion’s Head Food Bank, thank you to everyone who brought some donations along! All our skate groups performed to show the audience what we have been working on all season.

A draw for a club jacket was won by Dave Burley and a candy bag was won by Derrick Burley. The club also sold Candy Kabobs and flowers.

This Year’s Winners of SKATER’S CHOICE Awards were:

• Sr. STAR Skater of the Year – Jordan McMann

• Sr. STAR Most Improved Skater – Hadee MacDonald

• Jr. STAR Skater of the Year- Ryder Anderson-Burley

• Jr. Most Improved – Elizabeth Madill

• PRESTAR Skater of the Year – Paisley Cameron

• PRESTAR Most Improved – Zoey McMann

• CAN-PowerSkater of the Year – Carson Spurgeon

• CANskater of the Year – Quinn Hellyer

Photo: Sr. STAR Skater of the Year Jordan McMann. Photo: Sr. STAR Most Improved Skater Hadee MacDonald. Photo: Jr. STAR Skater of the Year Ryder Anderson-Burley. Photo: Jr. Most Improved Elizabeth Madill. Photo: PRESTAR Skater of the Year Paisley Cameron. Photo: CAN-PowerSkater of the Year Carson Spurgeon. Photo: PRESTAR Most Improved Zoey McMann.

Thank you to our Head Coach Cindy McMann for all her dedication to the LHSC! Thank you to our Program Assistants: Patti Hellyer, Sheryl Roberts, April Anderson and Terri McIver. Thank you to Elizabeth Davies who was our CANskate Coach in Training. Thank you to Kris Dawson who comes up to LHSC to provide private lessons to our Skaters.

The following skaters volunteered all season with our CANskate program: Mady Raney, Brielle Lawrence, Hadee MacDonald, Jordan McMann, and Riley Anderson-Burley. As well, we had minor hockey volunteers; Michael Rouse and Breanna Klerks assisting in our CANpower skate program.

Thank you to the Executives who work behind the scenes to keep the club current and in line with Skate Canada. Your 2023 Executive members were: Rhonda Lawrence (Out-going President), April Anderson (VP), Sheryl Roberts (Treasurer), Carolyn Priuer (Secretary), Erin Klerks (Director) and Brandee MacDonald (Director). We had a great season and look forward to next season!

Without assistance from our sponsors our small, rural club would not be able to provide the programming it does for our skaters. A huge Thank You to the following: Barbara Dirckx RE/MAX Lion’s Head, Hellyers Foodland, Ashley Jackson RE/MAX Tobermory, Stewart Haulage, Struyk Energy Systems, Bear Tracks, Wilson’s Home Hardware, Blue Heron Company, SWANS Club, LIONS Club, Rotary Club, Royal Canadian Legion: Lion’s Head, Royal Canadian Legion: Tobermory, MNBP (Community Grant) and the best arena staff!, Roberta Jackson, Sandra Whiting, Shops at 84 Main (balloons), Lion’s Head Firefighters (stereo), and Ida Wylie (LHSC Banner).

Donations received are put towards ice time so we can keep the registration costs for skaters the lowest in Grey/Bruce! We also use sponsorship funds to cover the registration costs for families who may need assistance!

If you would like to help our club and make a donation to our 2023/2024 Season please E-Transfer lionsheadskateclub@gmail.com

Thank you for your support!