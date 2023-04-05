Lion’s Head & District Food Bank Preparing for Easter Hampers

Submitted by Lion’s Head & District Food Bank

March has been a busy month at The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank! We have the highest number of monthly clients than ever before. We have also been preparing for Easter Hampers. The response to date is 36 hampers. A nice selection of food items has been planned to accompany the ham or turkey main dish!

Donations continue to come in and that is so helpful in meeting the financial end of hamper provision. There was a wonderful response to the donation of food items requested specifically for the Easter Hampers. Thank you so much for your generosity toward this campaign!

The South Bruce Peninsula ATV Club presented a donation of $1,000 again this year! Other private donations have been received over the past 2 months. These donations are appreciated and used to feed those struggling to make ends meet. Clients do not take the food bank for granted. They frequently express thanks to us for providing the hampers which is really a thank you to all of you who make the hampers possible with your donations.