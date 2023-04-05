In The Garden: Hints From A Mrs Gardener

First Step – The Composter

Submitted by Joan Regan

The snow is melting and will soon be gone. The gardens will be popping up and I will want to get out my rakes BUT I will NOT. I will leave all the gardens and give all the tiny critters their time to wake up and do their thing before I get in there.

So much more to do.

One of the first things will be the composters. One is full – so many wonderful nutrients – my gardens will be so happy. “Look at all the nice food Mom has made for us”. After that big black furry guy did a real number on my composters a few years ago, I started to mix in shredded paper. It has worked so well. No more nighttime raids from that big guy (or the smaller ones). Guessing paper isn’t as tasty. And it seems to keep the odour down as well. I used to just put paper layered in, but it did not break down as fast. Having it shredded seems to be the trick. I dig it in every few days as needed. I don’t use enough to make the pile yucky, only to keep the odour down.

With all the critters coming around to check it out I have to keep it tidy and as odour free as I can. Having a dog and being so close to town helps as well. So nice to be able to still compost the way I want to with no issues. Well… maybe from those silly little mice.

No problem getting to it either – I tilt my wheelbarrow close to the side, open the door and pull out what I need. Any that spills just goes right back in.

I have two/three old relics out in the garden that their age has made them stationary, and thanks to a couple of strong armed guys helping to put them close to where needed, I am ready to go. They get filled with topsoil purchased last year from Peninsula Out Of Doors, homemade compost and mulch, also from POD (2/3 soil and 1/2 and 1/2 mulch and compost), well mixed up in the wheelbarrow. All the compost is completely broken down well before it goes in the garden, keeping the furry guys away.

I remember a sad expression I heard a few years ago “A Fed Bear is A Dead Bear” and I sure do not want to be responsible for that. However, before all this is done I must get out in the Garden to pick up all the mess that Ma Nature has made. Oh well, lots to make a fire with and that sure smells good, especially when it is still cold outside. Bring on the marshmallows!

Happy Spring, Happy Gardening,

Joni

519 596 2389 jpregan@amtelecom.net