NBP Council Approves 2023 Budget

Media Release

March 14, 2023: At the March 13th, 2023, Regular Council Meeting the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Council approved its 2023 Budget. The proposed overall levy increase is 7.68% with a tax rate increase of 6.45% when the assessment change is factored in. This equates to an increase of $28.30 per $100,000 assessed value.

Overall themes for 2023 budget include:

• Modernization of services

• Sustainability

• Improvements to community assets

• Investment into future needs of the community

The 2023 Budget continues existing service levels while allowing the Municipality to move forward on several major projects, including expansion of the Lion’s Head Arena and Community Centre, recreation renewal, emergency management upgrades, fleet replacements, repair and replacement of roads and sidewalks and development of long term plans including the Municipal Water and Waste Water Masterplan and a Cellular Service mapping project. Overall, the Municipality will spend $11,928,181 in infrastructure renewal and invest of $827,000 within reserves.

“As we look forward to 2023, Northern Bruce Peninsula has many exciting projects underway,” stated Mayor Milt McIver, “the Municipality is committed to providing its residents with excellent customer service along with investing in our long-term goals.”