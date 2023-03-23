Submitted by Moira Parker,

Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association

The Biosphere is organizing some exciting fundraisers to fund our conservation and outreach projects! We are currently working on several initiatives for Peninsula residents and visitors this summer, including the fan-favourite Bayside Astronomy program.

To fund these programs, we are currently selling our famous, delicious, chocolate coated Easter eggs once again. The Easter eggs, based on the Laura Secord Easter Egg, are now available to order and forms are available at several local businesses or via email, info@bpba.ca, or call 519-377-5166. The cost per 150g egg is $8 or 4 eggs for $30. The eggs have a rich, creamy center with a coating of milk or semi-sweet chocolate, or you can get a semi-sweet chocolate coating with a rum-infused inside. The chocolate is scrumptious, and crunchy which provides a delicious blend of textures that can’t be missed! Ask around and people will tell you about these delectable treats!

The Biosphere Raffle featuring David Saunder’s painting of Flowerpot Island as a prize, and will run from March 25th to July 8th, 2023.

Our second fundraiser is a raffle, featuring David Saunder’s beautiful acrylic painting of Flowerpot Island as a prize, and will run from March 25th to July 8th, 2023. Tickets are available from Biosphere board members, at the 2023 Grey Bruce Earth Day event held at the Owen Sound Market building on April 22, 2023, or by emailing us at info@bpba.ca. The draw will take place on July 8th at the Ferndale Information Centre at 2 pm.

All proceeds from our fundraisers go towards Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association projects that preserve, restore, and protect the beautiful Saugeen Bruce Peninsula. Your support is immeasurable and we try our hardest to organize fundraisers that community members value. If you are able to purchase a raffle ticket or an Easter egg (or two), we at the Biosphere would really appreciate it.