Media Release

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual after a traffic stop in Wiarton.

On January 16, 2023, at approximately 7:28 p.m., a Grey Bruce OPP officer was stationary along Berford Street in Wiarton. A motor vehicle caught the officer’s attention as it completed a turn while squealing its tires, before travelling past the officer at a high rate of speed.

The officer conducted a traffic stop, and while speaking with the driver detected signs of impairment. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to an OPP detachment for further testing.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 21-year-old from the Municipality of Meaford with the following offences:

-Operation while impaired

-Operation while impaired (80 plus)

-Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt

-Drive motor vehicle – no licence

-Young driver – B.A.C above zero

-Have care or control of a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.

OPP AND OFSC REVEAL SNOWMOBILERS’ GREATEST ENEMY

January 13, 2023 (ORILLIA, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and its Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) partners are cautioning snowmobilers about the increased risks posed by a milder winter and reminding them of the common sense approach needed to avoid a tragic outcome to their riding season.

The late onset of cold temperatures and lack of snow in many parts of Ontario have set a particularly dangerous stage for snowmobilers, especially those who are considering riding on frozen waterways. Close to 40 per cent of OPP-investigated snowmobile fatalities have occurred on frozen lakes and rivers over the past 10 years. Snowmobilers are therefore urged to avoid all frozen waterways at all times.

The majority of OFSC trails are currently unavailable and snowmobilers need to stay off all OFSC trails except those that are open. Check for trail status updates on the OFSC Interactive Trail Guide when planning your ride.

With speeding, driving too fast for the conditions and alcohol/drug-impairment the leading causes in snowmobile fatalities, snowmobilers are reminded that the conscious choice to include these (and other) risks in their ride – more so than the risks themselves – make snowmobilers their own worst enemy when tragedy strikes.

With Snowmobile Safety Week kicking off across the province this weekend, make every ride a safe one so that you can enjoy the world-class snowmobiling Ontario has to offer and, more importantly, so that you can get home safely to your family.

Snowmobile Safety Week runs from January 14-22, 2023.

For more information about the OFSC and snowmobiling in Ontario, visit: https://www.ofsc.on.ca/safety/.

DRIVER CHARGED AFTER COLLISION WITH MARKED POLICE CRUISER

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – A City of Owen Sound resident is facing charges following a collision with a fully marked Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruiser in the town of South Bruce Peninsula.

On January 9, 2023, a Grey Bruce OPP officer on patrol along Highway 6, attempted to stop a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act (HTA) violation.

The driver was signalled to stop, but they continued into the town of South Bruce Peninsula at a very high rate of speed.

The vehicle was eventually stopped after a collision with a marked OPP cruiser.

A 19-year-old of Owen Sound was charged with Dangerous Operation, Stunt Driving – Excessive Speed and Fail to Stop for Police. The accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound to answer to the charges.

There were no injuries reported.

The Grey Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.