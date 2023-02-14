Banish the Winter Blues and Celebrate Winter! 

PBTC Hosts Free Community Drop In

at Rotary Hall February 18

Submitted by Peninsula Bruce Trail Club

Join Peninsula Bruce Trail Club (PBTC) at the Rotary Hall in Lion’s Head for a free community drop-in on February 18 anytime between 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome!

Banish the winter blues! Meet old friends and make some new ones at the Community Drop-In – board games, hot chocolate, conversation with friends and LIVE MUSIC by the Market Band.

Take a self-guided hike on the nearby trail and join us for hot chocolate back at the Rotary Hall. If you are a photographer, take some winter photos of nature on your hike and share them with us at the drop-in. Or, use your camera to help your child find items on our winter nature scavenger hunt.

Free guided hikes are available too! PBTC volunteer hike leaders will lead Family Fun Day Hikes. You can register and find out more about these hikes here: https://www.pbtc.ca/hikes.

Free Bear Cub Badges for Children – Bring your child’s hiking log. Any child who has hiked 4 Bruce Trail side trails on the Peninsula section and brings their hiking log to the Family Day Community Drop-In will receive a free PBTC Bear Cub Badge!

Tell your tale! Everyone likes to hear a good hiking story. Share your story with others at our “Storytelling Circle”.

Free hot chocolate. Bring your own snack. Help us reduce waste – bring your own mug.

Not a hiker? Drop-in to the Rotary Hall anyway! Everyone is welcome.