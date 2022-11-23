Calling all Bakers, Bidders & Buyers

LHHA Prepares for Holiday Season

Submitted by Nancy Strang

The Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary elves are once again getting ready for the holiday season. This time of year we begin to think about how we are going to get everything accomplished that we feel we need to so… let us help you.

Cookie Walk December 3rd

Food and baking, especially those rich and sugary treats, seem to be front and centre in our thoughts and we look for new and even sweeter treats. We are preparing to bake dozens of cookies, squares, make candy, decorate one of a kind gingerbread cookies and more, all to give you time to do the other things you need to do at this time of year. If anyone out there would like to help us bake please call Nancy Strang at 519-793-4576 or send her an email at wstrang@rogers.com. We welcome all bakers.

When the baking is done the elves will be ready to greet you at the Lion’s Head Anglican Church at 55 Main St. Lion’s Head on Saturday, December 3rd from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Come in and shop to your heart’s content while enjoying some Christmas music from Brian Taylor and friends.

After a huge success last year, the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary fundraiser, “DECK YOUR HALLS”, will again be held on December 3 located at Lion’s Head United Church. The sale will run from 9 am to 3 pm. We will have tabletop greenery arrangements to brighten your indoor Christmas decor. You can chose from small size displays suitable for a hostess gift or side table decoration up to larger arrangements for coffee or dining room table. Each display will have fresh evergreen sprays, decorated with pine cones and ornaments, with a coordinating bow.

As well, our outdoor Gnomes will be making an appearance again this year. Approximately 2 feet tall, with a red hat and mitts and a potato for his nose. This cute fellow will add some cheer to your porch or doorway long after the Christmas season.

Come before or after your visit to the cookie walk or make your way over after the parade.

Christmas Online Auction Opens December 2nd

The Auxiliary’s third annual Christmas Online Auction (www.LookLocally.ca/LHHA) opens for bidding on Friday, December 2nd at 7 a.m. and closes Thursday night, December 8th at midnight. Thanks to our very generous community of donors throughout the North Bruce Peninsula, we are pleased to offer a wide array of fun and useful items. All monies raised go to support health care for Lion’s Head and Bruce Peninsula residents and visitors. We value your support, as always.

Winning bidders will be asked to make payment by cheque or cash when picking up their items. If cash, the exact change would be appreciated. COVID safe arrangements for porch pick up on Saturday, December 10 at 177 Isthmus Bay Road can be made by calling 519-793-4576.

Have fun browsing the catalogue, bid often and know how much your support means to our local healthcare.

So, as you can see we seem to have all bases covered. Come and shop for your baking and decorating needs on December 3rd, then head home to do some Christmas shopping on the Online Auction where there is something for everyone on your list. As per the recommendations for the benefit of all the community we recommend that you consider masking, indoors especially, but it is not mandatory. Remember all proceeds go to support healthcare on the Bruce.