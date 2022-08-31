Keep The Bruce Clean & Green Accepting Returnable Bottles

Submitted by KTBC&G

The returnables container that was in Little Tub Harbour has been removed for the season, but Keep The Bruce Clean & Green (KTBC&G) is still accepting returnables (beer/liquor, wine bottles and cans) at 182 Cape Hurd Road.

We have learned a lot about trash needs and we continue to bring this to the attention of the municipality. We appreciate their routine support!

The money collected has been used to donate recyclable/reusable containers to the Tobermory Legion and the Northern Bruce Peninsula Rotary Club for their dinners, etc. When you donate your returnables to us everybody wins! Even the earth thanks you. After all, IF WE DON’T CARE the visitors won’t care and people won’t respect our community!

Thank you to KTBC&G Supporters

The the last few years numerous individuals, businesses, and groups support KEEP THE BRUCE CLEAN & GREEN, helping to preserve the Bruce Peninsula for future generations. Continuing on from the thank you in issue the last issue of the press we would like to acknowledge the following KTBC&G supporters:

• Mr. Kuiper’s Green Industries class and its supporters – Hayes Timber, Wendy & Donald Cameron, Peninsula Roots Landscaping and Westside Nurseries.

• Hugh Stevenson for his Cape Hurd clean up.

• Bunkey & Geoff Cunliffe for their recycling depot centers for returnable bottles.

• Pete Dean for helping to make the Butt Buckets.

Watch for more KTBC&G supporters in future issues of the Bruce Peninsula Press.