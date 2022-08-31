New Kids Can Play Bruce Grey Grant Encourages Youth Access to Recreation

Media Release

OWEN SOUND, August 18, 2022 – Community Foundation Grey Bruce (CFGB) invites charities and non-profit organizations across Grey and Bruce Counties to submit grant applications for Kids Can Play Bruce Grey before September 15, 2022.

Over the past three years, CFGB has seen the number of applications for community grants supporting youth recreation decline drastically. Many after school and weekend opportunities had to close their doors for safety, this grant offers a boost to get back into the swing of things and launch new programs.

“Play is such an important way for our community to connect, make memories, and grow” says Stuart Reid, Executive Director “We feel it’s important to help ensure that kids can make the connections that will shape their lives.”

Recreation encompasses sport, art and culture, education, music, and leisure activities for the youth of Grey Bruce. Projects must local youth and encourage play through one of these areas that have been identified to foster healthy communities in the Foundation’s Vital Signs® reports.

Eligible non-profits may apply to the Kids Can Play Bruce Grey grant for up to $3,000 to support their local projects.

Fall Community Grants are also receiving applications to support local non-profits and charities with their projects and programs that build community vitality. Requests for up to $5,000 are being accepted online until September 15, 2022.

Reach out to Jennifer Isber-Legge, Grants Co-ordinator at the Foundation office at 519-371-7203 or email jen.legge@cfgb.ca to discuss which opportunity your project may be eligible for. The applications can be accessed through our website www.communityfoundationgreybruce.com along with downloadable copies of our Vital Signs Reports.

Created in 1994, Community Foundation Grey Bruce has a mandate to enhance community vitality by fostering open discussion about local need, sharing knowledge, and growing endowments to provide strategic granting and support to a wide range of non-profit organizations. The Foundation’s vision is that everyone in Grey Bruce benefits from a vital, healthy, and resilient community.