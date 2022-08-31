Skin Cancer Screening Day at Lion’s Head and Tobermory Clinics

September 17th, 9am to 3pm

Media Release

The Peninsula Family Health Team will be hosting a free Skin Cancer Screening Day on Saturday, September 17th at both the Tobermory and Lion’s Head clinic sites from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A skin cancer screening is a visual inspection of your skin by a trained medical professional and will take approximately 15 minutes.

The Peninsula FHT physicians and staff are committed to helping our community better understand how sun damage can impact your skin, the importance of early detection and the critical role we all can play in spotting skin cancer. When detected early, many types of skin cancer can be easily treated or cured.

Anyone over the age of 16 with a valid OHIP card is welcome to attend the event on Saturday, September 17.

Appointments are required and can be made in advance by phoning the Peninsula FHT at (519) 793-3445 or (519) 596-2305.

Join us on Sept 17th for your free skin cancer screening appointment and help protect the skin you’re in!