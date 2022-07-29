Multisport Race and Festival Returns to Wiarton August 6th

Media Release

The 11th Bruce Peninsula Multisport Race (BPMR), presented by Bruce Power, is set to make its big splashy return, notably bringing back its popular festival for friends, family and fans all day Saturday after a 2-year hiatus. Live music, vendors, and great food will be available in Bluewater Park in Wiarton on Saturday, August 6th, as the endurance athletes cross the BPMR finish line throughout the afternoon.

The secret racecourse (a tradition for the event) is again designed by local athlete Jack Van Dorp, set up by volunteers, and features masses of kayak and canoe starts in Colpoy’s Bay.

The BPMR is now organized by Bob Miller, who featured as captain of Team Canada Adventure on the Amazon Prime series “Eco-Challenge Fiji: World’s Toughest Race” and who resides in the nearby Town of Blue Mountains. “Bruce Peninsula Multisport Race is an excellent introduction to multisport, a great locally-owned event, and a really tough endurance test,” says Miller. “We’re extremely happy to have the festival returning to Bluewater Park so that we can all celebrate with the racers.” “All participants this year will receive a race buff fashioned with Ajiijak, the Crane, a painting by Neyaashiinigmiing artist Charmaine Jenner Tauchkwe,” continues Miller “which was commissioned in 2021 by the Oxenden Indigenous Art Project. This year, each racer will be passing through Oxenden at a stage during the race, so they’ll be travelling right past the future home of Ajiijak, on the corner of Grey Road 1 and Zion Church Road in the village of Oxenden.” The official unveiling ceremony of Ajiijak will take place the weekend following the BPMR, and is a piece of public art funded by Oxenden neighbours, as a step toward reconciliation. The artist Jenner Tauchkwe then generously gave permission to feature the artwork on the BPMR race gift. A limited amount of buffs will be available for purchase at the finish line festival on August 6th, with proceeds to the non-profit group Peninsula Adventure Sports Association.

There are three distances when racing the BPMR, and all of them have a few registrations available at the time of writing. The 100km “Owen Sound Subaru Long Course” will take endurance athletes and teams most of the day to complete a mix of paddling, trail running and mountain biking, while the more-forgiving 25km “Suntrail Course” aims to get residents out and active in a sprint version of the race, while the Summer House Park Kids Race will take place completely in Bluewater Park. Kids aged 5-11 who arrive before noon August 6th to register for the Kids Race, are invited to bike and run over fun obstacles to win prizes and share the same finish line arch as the multisport racers. Race organizers are still seeking a few volunteers for Aug 5, 6 and 7th, and note that all volunteers get a t-shirt gift and a BBQ lunch, along with some basic safety training. You can learn more about the people involved, and the beneficiary/cause by visiting pasacanada.wordpress.com and you can sign up with one of the last minute entries, or just learn who’s racing by visiting www.brucepeninsulamultisportrace.ca

“Spectators are very much welcome along the Wiarton waterfront and at the finish line in Bluewater Park,” says Miller. “After almost 3 years of waiting, It will be amazing to have loud crowds to give the racers that extra push to the finish.”