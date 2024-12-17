Lion’s Head Friendship Club Events Continue Throughout Winter

Submitted by Maxine Catteau

The Lion’s Head Friendship Club has been a busy place this fall and start of winter with numerous trips taking place. We started off with a bus trip to St Jacobs in the fall and dinner at Anna Mae’s with 54 of us. Great time was had by all. The next two trips were to the Roxy for a musical and to a Bublé concert and dinner. Our last trip of the season was to the Grey Roots museum for the candlelight festival and supper at Swiss Chalet with a tour of the lights. All these trips have been supplemented by the club and we hope to do more in the spring.

We’ve had a great time celebrating with our Christmas gala – with a sold out house it was a huge success. Our free Christmas luncheon for our members on December 12 was actually a lovely ham dinner and a Chinese gift exchange.

These are all activities that your membership contributes too, so don’t sit home and say there is nothing to do – come join us. We continue through the winter with our cards, dancing, rug hooking lunches on the second Thursday of the month and dinner is on the last Saturday of the month.

On January 25th at 5:00 pm we have our poor man’s dinner, which is a cost of $10 to our members which is spaghetti and meatballs, Caesar salad, garlic bread, cheesecake and coffee or tea. Tickets are available now.

The next big trip will be the bus to Stratford to the festival to see Annie on Tuesday, May 6th. We have tickets available now. The cost of these tickets are $170 for a senior and $185 for anyone under 65. This includes your bus, a ticket to Annie in Stratford at the Festival Theatre and supper at Anna Mae’s. Tickets can be purchased now with a deposit of $70 and the balance due April 1.

If you’re interested in any of the above, please feel free to email thelionsheadfriendshipclub@gmail.com (all small letters) or call 509-375-0959.

Have a very Merry Christmas from all of us at The Friendship Club.