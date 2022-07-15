Lion’s Head Summer Music Returns for Second Season August 6-14

Media Release

Get ready to add to your calendars; Music on the Bruce (MOTB), a festival of classical music concerts in Bruce Peninsula communities, returns this summer for a second season!

The music festival was founded in 2021 by violinist (and life-long Bruce cottager) Sarah Pratt-Parsamian. The second season of MOTB, which will run from August 6-14, 2022, will offer three different concert programs in the communities of Southampton, Wiarton, Red Bay, Lion’s Head, and Tobermory.

Guest artists and local musical talent will collaborate in two different chamber music programs. In addition, back by popular demand, Sarah will present a solo violin recital program.

As in the first year, each performance will include fun and informative chat from the stage about the music, the composers, and the instruments featured on each program.

All concerts will be offered FREE to the public, with voluntary donations accepted at the venues (100% of any donations collected are used to cover the costs of running the festival).

Please visit www.musiconthebruce.com for more details about the 2022 schedule, programs, venues, guest artists, and other information.

Hope to see you at a concert this summer!