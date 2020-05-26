Wiarton & District Agricultural Society Announces Cancellation of Annual Fall Fair

Submitted by Board of Directors of the Wiarton & District Agricultural Society

The Board of Directors of the Wiarton & District Agricultural Society has made the difficult decision to cancel the Fall Fair scheduled for September 18 and 19, 2020 in Bluewater Park.

Volunteers spend the entire year planning entertainment, food, exhibits, and competitions in order to run “The Biggest Little Fair in the North”. We are proud to host people of all ages as we showcase agriculture on the Bruce Peninsula.

Current restrictions to large gatherings in response to COVID-19 has made it impossible to run the 2020 Fall Fair in the same way we all know and love. The safety of the community is our top priority. We do not want to put any judges, exhibitors, volunteers, or attendees at risk.

We hope you continue to stay safe and support our local farmers. See you in 2021!