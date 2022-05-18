In The Garden: Hints from a Mrs Gardener

Priority #1: Tidy Up Outside

Submitted by Joan Regan

All my house plants are looking good and ready now for their season of neglect while Mom plays outside with the yucky dirty garden. The Chinese Evergreen is looking good and more roots are coming. They will stay in water now till the Fall. So, out to the garden I go “To lose my mind & to find my soul”.

After a quick walk around I came back in exhausted. So much Winter debris to pick up, but even after all the wind, only a couple of branches down.

Priority #1: pick up all the small branches, into the fire pit they go. Then rake all the paths (I don’t touch the gardens for awhile yet). All the sitting areas raked and chairs wiped down and put out. Knick knacks wiped and put around (note to self “down size on these”… ya sure). Lots to do before even touching the gardens – I like to leave them to the last and let Mother Nature look after the tiny, tiny critters there.

Some of the smaller planters are looking like it was “Party Time” under the snow all winter. they’re sure on a tilt. Quick fix and they’re ready for their pretty.

The garden out front by the road that Cheri Janknegt (AND-ROD) fixed up for me is starting to come alive and looking good as well.

So, weather permitting, the Garden of 2022 is here. BRING IT ON!

Happy Spring Gardening,

[email protected] 519 596 2389