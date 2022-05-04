Tobermory Legion Branch 290 News: Thanks to Many People

Submitted by Elaine Sinha

Hopefully, we are gaining traction on being open and getting all of our lives back to some semblance of normalcy. The past 2 years have been trying on everyone for obvious reasons and it has been frustrating trying to keep up with ever changing mandates; heck just trying to figure out what was open and when has been a task.

To that end, we had 2 Sunday Breakfasts, one in February and one in April. Thank you to all who supported the legion by coming out to eat and of course thank you to the volunteers who made the breakfasts happen. Huge thank you to Kristin Buckley for sponsoring the breakfasts by donating all of the food items. We look forward to this winter and regularly scheduled breakfast dates.

As many know the legion would be nothing without the wonderful Ladies Auxiliary. This group works tirelessly to raise money and keep our community spirit up. One of the ways in which this is done is BINGO! Winter bingo has just recently ended but don’t despair as the Ladies will be running the summer bingo starting Wednesday, June 1 at 7:00 pm at the Tobermory Community Centre. So, keep your dabbers handy.

An enormous thank you to Penny Hellyer for organising the bingos and to the entire team consisting of Betty Hopkins, Debbie Thornton, Barb Zych, Jill Raney, Wayne Raney, Susan Lyons, Jo Anne Lane and Brad Inglis. If you enjoy going to bingo please thank these folks for their time and effort.

As winter has started to leave us, it always manages to leave a lot of grit behind. The municipality has begun to sweep the streets and thank you to Bill Gowland who swept the cenotaph in the harbour clean. The cenotaph looks good.

Family of Veterans interred at Dunk’s Bay Cemetery are being approached about purchasing a marker for the gravesite. The markers are a metal plate 3¼” x 4” mounted on a 11½” metal spike. Proudly made in Canada, the cost to purchase would be $25.00. There is a marker at the branch should you wish to view it in person.

If you are interested in purchasing a marker for your family member or sponsoring a marker for one of the 125 Veterans interred at Dunk’s Bay, please contact Doug Smith at [email protected]

Upcoming Events

• General Membership Meeting – Tuesday, May 10 at 8:00 pm. If you are a member, come to the meeting.

• Meat Draws – every Saturday at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome; come on out! Cost is $7.00 for 3 draws, plus the bonus draw.

• Bingo – will resume on Wednesday, June 1 at 7:00 p.m. at the Tobermory Community Centre run by the Ladies Auxiliary.

• Darts for Fun – every Thursday at 7:30 pm; cost is $2.00 and ten cents to the duck if you are so lucky!

Branch Hours are Saturday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Please maintain distance and use hand sanitizer. Also feel free to wear a mask if that makes you more comfortable. Thank you.

Visit our website: www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on Facebook.