In The Garden: Hints From A Mrs Gardener – Garden Stuff

Submitted by Joan Regan

A few years ago when I had my garden open for visitors, I heard comments from some “I’m a Master Gardener”. Some I picked their brain, some I didn’t want to. One very obnoxious lady, after dismissing almost everything she looked at made that comment – so hands on hips I replied “Well I AM a Mrs Gardener!”

So, to those who have asked, there you have it; experience is the best teacher I guess. I am so fortunate to have acquired so many hints from fellow gardeners and I thank you for all of them.

Thinking back to our backyard before it became a garden (going through some old photos) makes me feel tired. Wow have we ever done a lot. All by hand too. Solid bush right up to the property line. Didn’t have a clue what I was doing, so after the trees and brush was cleared it looked awful. Huh, it needs gardens. So bags and bags of peat moss went down, spread nice and thin, and a couple of trips to Walmart for their $1.88 specials, two carloads of perennials were planted.

They were deader then a door nail in less than two weeks. I didn’t even have a water supply back there. Slowly, very slowly, I started to learn things, mostly trial by error. Pete hooked up water right to the very back of the property and a couple of truckloads of soil was dumped in the drive, all taken out back one wheelbarrow at a time. The rocks we discarded were brought back and used for edging – it was starting to look a lot more like a garden.

Paths were put in and two or three small sitting areas as well. I was IN LOVE with my yard. A few of the gardens have been tightened up just to make it easier to reach (now that I’m not a spring chicken any more) and lots of containers have appeared also. Some smaller ones hanging from planters Pete made and some massive ones as well. One garden that nothing would grow in just has containers only with some rocks, shapely pieces of wood, and a cute little elf sits in there.

I have a love affair going on with Hostas and they love my garden. Planted or potted they’re happy here. It’s a win win.

It is now March and soon the snow will be gone and things will be popping up. In the meantime I have my house plants to keep me happy and they’re loving all the attention they’re getting from Mom.

Happy Indoor Gardening,

Joni

Last month we said a sad goodbye to our Chocolate Labrador Canoe. He was such a gentle soul. Missing him and will think of him every day.

He loved to sit with us In The Garden.