Retired Teachers of Ontario and Education Workers Support Grey Bruce Dufferin Seniors’ Centre Without Walls

Media Release

An RTOERO Community Grant 2021- 2022 was approved and awarded to RTOERO District 10, Bruce Grey and Dufferin to support the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls (SCWW), a program that brings speakers, presentations and fitness activities to community members via telephone, or Zoom video, in the safety and comfort of their homes. This program has been successful for homebound adults, people challenged by mobility issues, those who no longer drive, and lifelong learners.

A monthly calendar outlines topics such as Fun Trivia, Laugh Yourself Healthier Fun Seated Fitness, and a wealth of speakers, webinars and recordings available on the RTOERO website. Some programs available on the RTOERO website are Vibrant Voices and Advocacy related to Environmental Stewardship, Isolation and Loneliness, Health and Wellness and Long Term Care Issues. Check out www.rtoero.ca/vibrant-voices/ or https://rtoero.ca/giving-back/advocacy/ for more information.

The monthly SCWW activity calendar is available for potential participants to share with family, friends and neighbours on social media at www.nbpcsaac.ca. Many of the presenters and volunteers are RTOERO members. Participants do not have to belong to RTOERO to take part in these free activities.

If you wish to learn more about the SCWW program, e-mail [email protected]

NOTE: The program began on the Northern Bruce Peninsula in partnership with the United Way Bruce Grey and the Northern Bruce Peninsula Community Support Advisory Action Committee, NBPCSAAC. The RTOERO Community Grant 2021- 2022 allows partnerships with community groups that support this program with in-kind work, honorariums, volunteer hours, and promotion, by sharing the monthly activity calendar with their contacts.