Annual Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary Yard Sale July 6 & 7

Submitted by Cathy Viscount

The Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary (LHHA) Fish Fry at the Annual Chi-Cheemaun festival was a wonderful event that sold out. How fantastic is that? Thank you so much to everyone who bought a ticket and enjoyed the dinner, music, bar and contributing to keeping health care on the peninsula local.

All excited for the next LHHA fundraising event? It’s that time of year again. Yes, the LHHA Annual Yard Sale, dare we say the largest indoor yard sale in Canada? Of course we dare. If it isn’t THE biggest it is certainly one of the biggest. Every year excited shoppers mark the date on their calendars and line up to be the first to enter this exciting treasure hunt.

When is this year’s event, you say? Saturday, July 6th from 8 am until 1 pm, and Sunday, July 7th from 10 am until 12 noon. Donations can be dropped off at the back of the Lion’s Head Arena on Friday, July 5th from 8 am until 12 noon only. Unfortunately, we are unable to store or pick up any donations. A list of items we cannot accept for health or safety reasons will follow at the end of the article.

The location is the same as always, the Lion’s Head Arena on Tackaberry Street in the village of Lion’s Head.

Are you ready to become an adherent of the renew, reuse, repurpose generation, search for a good bargain, or seek that certain item that you didn’t yet know you needed? Who doesn’t love a good find. There are always great bargains to be had at the Yard Sale.

This year we even have silent auction items up for grabs, a lovely iron bistro set for two. You won’t know for sure what is there until you show up and look for yourselves. For those of you who didn’t get to the plant sale there will be plants there, too, at the entrance doors. When you are all tuckered out from all that shopping take a break and have something to eat provided by the Lions Club.

We certainly appreciate the support we get from our community members, both for your donations and for purchasing items. Make an offer on whatever you have nabbed. Just remember that all proceeds support local health care. We are all beneficiaries of your generosity.

And now for that list of items we simply cannot accept: clothing and shoes (save those for the autumn clothing drive), luggage, gas tanks, propane tanks, BBQs, exercise machinery (stationary bikes, rowing machines), mattresses, cribs, large appliances, computers, keyboards, TVs, paint, weapons of any kind, knives (yes, this includes kitchen and sporting knives), and finally magazines and encyclopedias.

See you there. Shop until you drop and, remember, be generous.