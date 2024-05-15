FREE! Tobermory Heat Pump Workshop June 8, Hosted by BPBA

Submitted by Donna Cole, BPBA Communications Lead

Are you considering transitioning from electric baseboard, propane or wood burning to heat your home? Is your air conditioner getting old or non-existent?

Our Heat Pump Workshop is back by popular demand right here in Tobermory! Join the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association (BPBA) on June 8 from 1:00 to 3:30 pm to get all your questions answered.

If you missed our January Heat Pump Workshop in Lion’s Head, the Biosphere Association, in collaboration with the Municipality’s Climate Action and Waste Diversion Committee, will be offering a second workshop in Tobermory. This initiative is one step towards implementation of our community’s climate action plan (www.biosphereclimateaction.ca/climate_action_plan)

The Northern Bruce Peninsula Climate Action Plan has set a goal of lowering community greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by the year 2030. The plan identifies that 25% of our buildings and structures need to be converted from oil and propane to electric sources of heating and cooling by the year 2030. The best and most promising way to achieve this goal is through the installation of heat pumps. Best of all, you save money on both heating and cooling costs!

Electrifying heating using a heat pump and transportation by driving an electric vehicle are the most significant steps we as individuals can take to reduce carbon emissions. Hear a local resident’s experience with transitioning to a heat pump and achieving an annual savings in propane and wood consumption of over $1,500 while saving over 5,600 kg of carbon emissions last year!

The workshop will take place at the Tobermory Community Centre, 7420 HWY 6. Eric Crose of Crose Mechanical and Dan Blenkinsop, an energy auditor, as well as other experts, will be on hand to answer any questions you might have.

Learn:

• Types of heat pumps and how they work

• When in your furnace’s life to switch

• Merits of converting to a heat pump (which cools and heats) rather than replacing or buying a new air conditioner

• Determining if a hybrid system is a better solution for you

• Installation and operating costs of a heat pump versus propane or wood heat

• Climate benefits of heat pumps

Please join us – the famous Biosphere butter tarts and coffee will be served!

P.S. Did you know heat pumps act as air conditioners too? With our hotter summers that is a real benefit!

Register at https://www.bpba.ca/heat_pump_workshop_2 to ensure a seat. Walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis.