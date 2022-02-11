Public Survey: Help Plan Bruce County’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Network

Media Release

February 1, 2022 – Bruce County, Ontario: Bruce County and key regional partners are developing a preliminary regional electric vehicle charging network strategy and are exploring ways to support more people travelling to, and within, our area in an electric vehicle (EV). Have your say! Whether you currently drive an EV or not, we appreciate your feedback on our public surveys, which are available until Tuesday, February 15.

• If you currently drive an EV, please complete Survey 1 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MS2LTZ6.

• If you don’t own an EV, please complete Survey 2 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MXYMCCV.

Additional Information:

Bruce County has expanded its commitment to a clean energy future by installing Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations at the Bruce County Administration Centre (30 Park Street, Walkerton), the Peninsula Hub (268 Bedford Street, Wiarton), and the Bruce County Museum & Cultural Centre (33 Victoria Street, Southampton), with more planned for the future.

Since the 2018 installation of the first EV charger at the Bruce County Administration Centre in Walkerton, more than 7,250 kg of greenhouse gas emissions have been avoided. This is the equivalent to planting 193 trees and letting them grow for 10 years.