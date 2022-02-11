Tobermory Legion Br 290 News: 1916 Lee Enfield SMLE lll Rifle Donated to Legion

Submitted by Elaine Sinha

The Tobermory Legion is proud to receive a 1916 Lee Enfield SMLE lll rifle donated by Craig Adams. The exact origins are unknown but the rifle was given to Craig by Ron Peacock (Rick Senior’s father).

Lynn Watson, who is quite knowledgeable about this type of rifle, said they were very plentiful after WWll. Based on the date of manufacture of this rifle, it likely saw service in WWl and WWll. Chris McCoy our Sgt-at-arms has had the gun decommissioned by Pete Dean.

The Legion thanks all from donation to installation for your contribution of this piece of history to our Legion.

Doug Smith is interested in gauging the interest of the community and family members of Veterans interred at Dunk’s Bay Cemetery in purchasing a marker for the gravesite. The markers (see photo) are a 3” x 4” metal plate mounted on a 11” metal spike. Proudly made in Canada. The cost to purchase would be $25.00. If you are interested in purchasing a marker for your family member or sponsoring a marker for one of the 125 Veterans interred at Dunk’s Bay, please contact Doug at [email protected]

Veterans Graveside marker.

Members Perks

If you are a member of the legion please sign up for members perks at this link https://www.legion.ca/join-us/memberperks. It is easy to do, just follow the instructions.

Many people have mentioned to various executive members how much they enjoy this and have saved some money on items they purchased. Who doesn’t like saving money!?!

Upcoming Events

• Trivia Night – Friday, February 11 at 7:00 pm. Cost is $10/person, proceeds donated to local causes. Get a team of 4 to 6 people together, come on out and test your knowledge.

• Legion Breakfast – Sunday, February 13 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Cost is $12.00 for adults, $6.00 for children. Enjoy bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs and toast.

• General Membership Meeting – Tuesday, March 8 at 4:00 pm. If you are a member, come to the meeting.

• Meat Draws – every Saturday at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome; come on out! Cost is $7.00 for 3 draws, plus the bonus draw.

• Bingo – every Monday at 1:00 p.m. at the Tobermory Community Centre run by the Ladies Auxiliary.

Branch Hours are Saturday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Please note that all Covid requirements are in place and enforced; so bring and wear your mask, maintain distance and use hand sanitizer. Proof of vaccine is required. Thank you.

Visit our website: www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on Facebook.