Sources of Knowledge Forum 2022: The Climate is Changing. Will We?

Submitted by Sources of Knowledge Forum Committee

Just like the pandemic, climate change is presenting the world with unprecedented challenges for which unconventional thinking and problem-solving will be required. There is no single solution to addressing the climate crisis, but as we will learn on the weekend of April 30th to May 1st from the diverse array of presenters at the 2022 Sources of Knowledge Forum, there are various approaches that can be taken that will have a collective impact on addressing the climate change challenges ahead.

Whether this comes from the citizen scientist insights of Bill Caulfeild-Brown and his over 40 years of climate change documentation, or the work carried out by Community Forests International in understanding the role of forests in carbon storage, this year’s Forum will illustrate a diversity of thinking and tangible approaches to prepare our community for a warming climate.

Perhaps by listening to the passionate and informed address of Dianne Saxe, environmental lawyer and former Ontario Climate Commissioner, or the inspired work by Ecojustice in their support of seven young Ontarians challenging the Ford government’s weakening of greenhouse emission targets, participants in this year‘s forum will recognize new and creative approaches to challenges and respond to the conventional thinking that has led to our current predicament.

From understanding Peter Victor’s work on how rethinking our approach to economics can have positive impacts on addressing climate change, to the mindful reflection and artistry of John Terpstra as he reinforces our attachment to our place on the planet, participants will be enlightened and empowered to re-evaluate our current understanding and approach to addressing a warming climate. Ph.D., Ralph C. Martin, author of the book Food Security will share on how agriculture can both create problems as well as solutions as the climate becomes less stable.

Listening to the words of Steve Lee and the unconventional thinking that will be required in developing strategy and mobilizing the human element will again add a perspective for how we can prepare and take meaningful action to address the climate change challenges that we will all face.

And, of course, we look forward to the ever-popular curated movie night, presented by Professor Stephen Scharper.

This year‘s Forum: “The Climate is Changing. Will We?” will present a diverse and creative point of view that will not only spark a glimmer of hope and optimism that we may be able to adapt and influence the trajectory of this crisis but will also open our minds to the many creative solutions and unconventional thinking that will be needed as we move forward in our warming world.

The Sources of Knowledge 2022 Forum “The Climate is Changing: Will We?” will take place from April 29th to May 1st. Registration for the 2022 Forum will begin in mid March.

