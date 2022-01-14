Staying Active This Winter: Outdoor Options at The Meeting Place Tobermory

Submitted by TMP

Happy New Year everyone! As a new year begins, we all know how challenging the next few months will be. Most of us feel fortunate to live in the Northern Bruce. Fresh air, water and outdoor space are a big part of our community and accessible to most but its sometimes hard to get motivated to get out and enjoy.

The Meeting Place (TMP) is fortunate to have a teacher candidate on community placement this winter from Nipissing University. Megan McKenzie happens to be a heath and physical education major, and plans to design some new outdoor recreation programming geared for healthy adults of all ages (Covid protocols in place). By mid January an outdoor schedule of small group activities including walks and hikes to special destinations should be ready to go.

Phone in for more information and Megan would love to hear your ideas and suggestions. If you are a youth and interested in any non sport outdoor activities you are welcome to call.

Megan will also be on hand virtually to assist members of the community to create their own “stay active” plans to help achieve personal health and fitness goals. After all, it’s a new year and there is still so much we can do.

Call The Meeting Place Tobermory at 519-596-2313 or e-mail [email protected]