Registration Open for 12th Annual Bruce Peninsula Multisport Race

Submitted by Peninsula Adventure Sports Association

Registration for the 12th Annual Bruce Peninsula Multisport Race – presented by Bruce Power taking place on August 6, 2022 opened on January 6th.

For a lot of racers, this is the centre-piece of their annual racing schedule. The team behind the race has been hard at work planning new routes and courses for the 12th edition with an aim to further improving the race experience and easing logistics for our fabulous volunteer army. We were thrilled to host the event this past summer with a modified format, but are hopeful we’ll return to pre-pandemic protocols with mass starts and a proper finish line festival!

Details on the new “Suntrail Course”, “Subaru Long Course” and “Run Duathlon” will be available on the website in the new year, but rest assured these courses will be as scenic and rewarding as ever! Keep in mind most courses typically sell out long before event day and we’ve kept prices the same as last year. It’s important to note that our limited supply of canoe and kayak rentals get scooped up quickly, so signing up shortly after registration opens is advisable. Register at www.brucepeninsulamultisportrace.ca

6th Anniversary Tobermory Trail Race Weekend

Race Days for the 6th Annual Tobermory Trail Race Weekend (TTRW)are September 24/25, 2022. Pre-sale registration: (for 2021 TTRW VOLUNTEERS ONLY) opens Monday January 10, 2022 at 9:00am. Public sale opens on Friday January 14, 2022 at 9:00am.

Our extremely valuable 2021 volunteers may register beginning Monday January 10th, 2022 at 9am. 2021 volunteers may only sign themselves up, but they are permitted to sign up for both the Trail Marathon and Flowerpot Island 5K if they wish. The general public on sale date is Friday January 14th, 2022 at 9am.

The entire TTRW weekend takes place in late September with the racecourses traversing the beautiful Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five Marine National Park. These races sell out extremely quickly, so if you’re interested in participating be ready when registration opens!

We’ve been able to slightly increase capacity for the trail 1/2 marathon and Flowerpot Island 5k events. We’ve also cancelled the Marathon Relay as it was becoming too congested at hand-off locations with general public park visitors.

2022 Wiarton Willie Groundhog Jog

We’re closely monitoring the new restrictions imposed by the Ontario government to slow the spread of Covid-19. We’ll have an announcement shortly on if we’ll be able to go ahead with the Groundhog Jog.

If you’re a business and are interested in supporting any of PASA’s events, we have fantastic sponsorship engagement opportunities with all of our events.

Please email [email protected] if you’d like to share your local business or brand with our racers.