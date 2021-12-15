Home School School St Edmunds Public School Skating Trip December 15, 2021 132 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Photo Credit: Melissa Stewart Photo: On December 9th, students and teachers from St Edmunds Public School ventured to Lion’s Head for a morning of skating fun at the Lion’s Head arena. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR School Bluewater District School Board Elects Trustee Jane Thompson to Second Term as Chair School Report from the Principal’s Office: ... School Report from the Principal’s Office: Students Hold School-Wide Remembrance Day Ceremony