MNBP Now Accepting Licence Applications for STAs

Media Release

December 10th, 2021 – The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula is now accepting licence applications for the Short-Term Rental Accommodation Licensing Program, which goes into effect on January 1,2022.

A Short Term Accommodation is an establishment that operates as, or offers, a place of temporary residence, lodging or occupancy by way of concession, permit, lease, license, rental agreement or similar commercial arrangement for overnight accommodation, for one or more periods of less than 30 consecutive days.

The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula’s Short-Term Accommodation

(STA) Licensing Program provides a system of regulations for short-term accommodations with an aim to:

• Protect the character, amenities, and quality of the community;

• Create accountability for and to ratepayers, short-term accommodators, and visitors;

• Ensure occupants are provided with safe accommodations in terms of fire and building safety;

• Ensure STA Operators are made aware of their responsibilities to comply with municipal by-laws and other regulations;

• Protect the character, amenities and quality of existing residential neighbourhoods; and

• Permit responsible short-term accommodation across the Municipality.

STA use does not include a motel, hotel, bed and breakfast establishment, tourist cabin or cottage, hospital, commercial resort unit, village commercial resort unit or similar commercial or institutional use.

Information and applications can be found online on the municipal website at www.northbrucepeninsula.ca/en/invest/short-term-accommodations.aspx

STA owners will be able to refer to a Frequently Asked Question section and a step by step guide to assist in the online application process.