Bluewater District School Board Elects Trustee Jane Thompson to Second Term as Chair

Media Release

December 7, 2021, Chesley, ON – At the Initial Meeting of the Board on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, Bluewater District School Board held its annual trustee elections for the positions of Chair and Vice-Chair.

BPP File Photo Photo: Newly Elected BWDSB Trustee Jane Thomson.

Jane Thomson, Trustee for the Town of South Bruce Peninsula/Municipality of Northern Bruce, was acclaimed as Chair for a one-year term. This is Trustee Thomson’s second consecutive term in the role of Chair.

Jan Johnstone, Trustee for the Municipality of Kincardine/Township of Huron-Kinloss, was also acclaimed and will serve for a second consecutive term as Vice-Chair.

Congratulations are extended to Chair Thomson and Vice-Chair Johnstone as they continue in their leadership roles.

The evening also included the presentation of the Director’s Annual Report for 2021. Director of Education Lori Wilder highlighted the collective efforts of students, staff, trustees, families, and partners over the past year to support student success and well-being in Bluewater District School Board.

The Director’s Annual Report for 2021 can be viewed on Bluewater District School Board’s website at www.bwdsb.on.ca/about_us/board_reports/annual_report.