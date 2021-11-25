Report from the Principal’s Office: Students Hold School-Wide Remembrance Day Ceremony

Submitted by Brenda Brewer, Principal, and Breanna Heels, Vice-Principal

October seemed like a long month, but November is just flying by! By the time you read this, we will already be at the end of November, and the holiday excitement is already starting! The snow is starting to fly, although it has yet to stay.

Remembrance Day

Due to Public Health Protocols, we could not attend the Remembrance Day service at the cenotaph, so we held our own school-wide ceremony outside. It was the first time this year that we had brought all K-12 students together – it was important to come together to raise the flag and stand for a moment of silence, together as a school, while remaining in our cohorts.

If you get a chance, you can go to our school Facebook page to watch all of the students sing O’Canada. There is also a video link, made by Grade 11 student, Haley Elgie, about Remembrance Day, paying special tribute to Indigenous Veterans Day which was on November 8th.

We have had lots of Remembrance Day art decorating our hallways and reminding us of its important. Grade 9/10 Tech students made wooden crosses, and Grade 11/12 Art students painted them, and made the banner (see photo above).

Crosses made by Tech students and painted by Art students.

Remembrance Day Art by BPDS students.

Featured Staff

We would like to take an opportunity in each issue to highlight the amazing staff at Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS) and St. Edmund’s Public School. In this issue, we would like to introduce you to the Primary Team at BPDS! From left to right, we have Connie Clarke (ECE in JK/SK), Tami Wears (our new JK/SK Teacher), Trish Preston (Grade 2/3 Teacher), Connie Radbourne (Grade 1/2 Teacher) and Sanda Rimay (SK/1 Teacher). We have a great Primary team at BPDS!

If you don’t already follow our Facebook page, you can follow us at Bruce Peninsula DS to see all of the amazing things happening at the school. If you ever have questions or concerns, give us a call at (519) 793-3211 or by email: [email protected] and [email protected]

–Brenda and Breanna