Lion’s Head Legion Br 202 News: The Period of Remembrance

Submitted by Richard Smith, President

On Friday, October 29, the Period of Remembrance begins. It is at this time when Poppy boxes appear in the various stores in the Lion’s Head area: the boxes will appear in Pike Bay, Stokes Bay, Lion’s Head and Miller Lake. Poppy canvassers will be at Hellyer’s Foodland on October 29, 30, November 5 and 6. The canvassers in Hellyer’s Foodland have all been double vaccinated against COVID-19 and will be wearing masks.

The Poppy boxes at Hellyer’s foodland will have all kinds of different items to choose from: regular poppies, poppy pins, stick-on poppies for the children, poppy bracelets, poppy centres, and finally, very small holders for those who want to get a traditional poppy and not lose it. These items are free—but the hope is that everyone will make a donation of his/her choice to the Poppy Fund.

The money in the Poppy Trust Fund is used to support veterans personally as well as the programs to help them. One of the programs is called “Leave the Streets Behind”— it helps veterans who are homeless. The program gets them into accommodation so that they really do leave the streets behind. The Poppy Trust Fund not only helps veterans but also their families.

Members of the public are invited to attend the Remembrance Day Services this year. It is strongly recommended that those attending wear a mask and socially distance themselves and be double vaccinated. The service at Monument Corners Cenotaph meets at 9:15 AM and begins at 9:30 AM. The service at Lion’s Head Cenotaph meets at 10:30 AM and begins at 10:50 AM.

The Poppy Trust Fund Branch Status Report from October 1, 2020 to September 30,2021 shows a balance of $5,418.95 as of October 1, 2021. Income from campaign and all other sources was $5,972.48 for a sub-total of $11,391.43. Campaign expenses and Youth Education program was $4,238.40, donations from fund were $2,580.00 – totalling $6,818.40 for all expenses and donations. The closing balance as of September 30,2021 was $4,573.03.