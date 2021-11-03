Tobermory Legion Br 290 News: Remembrance Day Ceremony

Submitted by Joanne Lane

The importance of a live ceremony honouring our Veterans and their sacrifices is considered paramount by the Legion. As so many other events or commemorations have either been cancelled or delayed over the past 18 months, the symbology of our Legions and community leaders paying homage to past sacrifices and before the eyes of those that served is more important now than ever.

Our pledge to never forget echoes loudly throughout a land that has been immersed in isolation, with a population whose focus is far from the events that we honour with this ceremony.

The Poppy Trust Fund Branch Status Report from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021 shows a balance of $4,743.62 as of October 1, 2020. Income from campaign and all other sources was $3,210.00 for a sub-total of $7,953.62. Campaign expenses and Youth Education Programs was $333.95, donations (hospital Vets Wing, Operation Service Dogs, homeless Vets) were $2,000.00, other expenses (hand sanitizer, batteries) were $58.24, totalling $2,392.19 for all expenses and donations. The closing balance at September 30, 2021 was $5,561.43.

Other News

Submitted by Elaine Sinha

The 8th edition of the Military Service Recognition Book is now available at the Legion. See Kandice for details.

You can still take advantage of the Earlybird Membership Renewal Program which ends November 30; cost is $45 to renew during the Earlybird and $50 afterwards (all new memberships start at $50).

Trivia Nights are back with the next one taking place on Friday, November 12 at 7:00 pm. Darts for Fun is every Thursday at 7:30pm. Meat Draws are every Saturday at 4:30 pm.

The branch is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting at 3:00pm. Covid-19 requirements are in place and enforced. Proof of vaccine is required.

For more information or to renew your membership visit www.tobermorylegion.org. Be sure to follow us on Facebook.