Community Bear Tracks Raises $2,131 For Lion's Head Hospital January 13, 2023 Bear Tracks Inn and Restaurant held a fundraiser breakfast for the Lion's Head Hospital. All proceeds from the breakfast were donated to the Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation to support technology that improves local urgent care for cancer patients. The amount raised was then matched by Bear Tracks brining the total donated to $2,131.48. Pictured L-R: Brian Taylor, Roberta Mielhausen and Kevin Walsh.