MNBP Launches Online Parking Reservation Pilot Project For Lion’s Head Lookout

August 12, 2021: NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ONTARIO – The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula is launching a pilot project for an online reservation system to manage parking at the McCurdy Drive Parking Lot to access to the Lion’s Head Lookout in the Village of Lion’s Head, Ontario. Anyone wishing to park at the McCurdy parking lot will be required to reserve a spot effective August 16, 2021.

Anyone looking to access the parking lot, will be required to book in advance by visiting www.lionsheadparking.ca. If the parking lot is empty, online bookings can be made upon arrival in the lot, however there is no guarantee that a spot will be available. For those without a resident parking pass, there will be a charge of $5/hour for a 4-hour window. It is important that all hikers plan their hike accordingly. There will be bylaw officers present, and parking will be strictly enforced to ensure the smooth operation of the whole system.

Residents of MNBP who have a registered resident parking pass will be able to access the parking lot for free through the online reservation system.

“The Lion’s Head Lookout hike has become much more popular in the last 2 seasons, and we have witnessed first-hand the challenges of this increased traffic”, said Mayor Milt McIver. “We understand this will take some getting used to, but are hopeful this will better manage traffic and provide a more pleasant experience for visitors and residents alike.”

In order to encourage planning ahead, anyone booking more than 48 hours in advance will be able to book for a full day of parking.

The overall intent is to use online reservations to better manage tourism traffic to the Northern Bruce Peninsula.