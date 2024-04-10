2024 Household Hazardous Waste Collection in Bruce County

Media Release

March 25, 2024 – Residents of Bruce County are encouraged to remove hazardous waste materials from their homes, garages, and basements and dispose of them in an environmentally safe manner. To assist with this cleanup effort, Bruce County will be hosting thirteen Household Hazardous Waste Collection events in designated locations across the County in 2024.

Household hazardous waste materials include: paints and stains, propane tanks, used oil, aerosols, batteries, antifreeze, oil filters, solvents, household cleaners, fluorescent lights, fertilizers, fuel, pharmaceuticals, fire extinguishers, pesticides, and pool chemicals. The full list of waste materials and event locations is available at www.brucecounty.on.ca/hazardouswaste.

Residents of Bruce County are welcome to attend any of the following event locations:

• Lion’s Head – June 22, 2024 – 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM – Eastnor Landfill Site, 1252 West Road, Lion’s Head, ON

• Wiarton – July 20, 2024 – 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM – Town of South Bruce Peninsula Works Garage, 441048 Elm St., Wiarton, ON

• Tobermory – August 10, 2024 – 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM – St. Edmunds Landfill Site, 71 McArthur Road, Tobermory, ON

• Sauble Beach – August 24, 2024 – 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM – Amabel Works Yard, 413 Municipal Road, Sauble Beach, ON

Please note that commercial waste, agricultural waste, industrial waste, PCB’s, ammunitions, and flares will not be accepted. Only containers with a volume of 30 litres or less will be accepted. Waste must be received in containers that can be disposed of. Containers will not be emptied and returned (ie. gas cans). Empty metal paint cans are blue box recyclable.

Discover more about Household Hazardous Waste Collection at: www.brucecounty.on.ca/hazardouswaste