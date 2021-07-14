Bruce County Library Reopens Branches

Media Release

June 28, 2021 – As of Monday, July 5th, all 17 branches of the Bruce County Public Library will be open to the public. For those who would prefer to not come inside the branches, curbside pickup service will continue to be offered.

The library will be open with 25% capacity for indoor browsing and computer use. Patrons are asked to wear a face covering and must maintain proper social distancing while visiting the branches. Stay tuned for more information regarding outdoor events and activities.

2020 Annual Report

Wondering what’s new with your library? The library’s 2020 Annual Report is now available and contains statistics, information on new programs, and more!

New this year, the library has created a video that highlights the library’s challenges and triumphs in the year 2020. View the video on their YouTube channel or on their website at https://library.brucecounty.on.ca/annual-report/

A printed copy will also be available upon request at any of their 17 branches.

“Throughout the pandemic Bruce County Public Library has supported our communities with caring calls, technology assistance, and a wide variety of online programs” says Brooke McLean, Director of Library Services. “We are excited to welcome patrons back into our branches and to begin offering in-person programs once again. Our branches have everything from fishing rods, park passes and sports kits to books, movies and magazines – and it’s all free with your library card.”

Signing up for a library card is easier than ever. Visit getacard.brucecounty.on.ca and complete the online registration form to gain instant access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, magazines, newspapers, and more!

A focus on safety of staff and patrons continues to be the Library’s top priority. To learn more about the library please visit their website at library.brucecounty.on.ca or contact your local branch.

Have you visited your library lately?

July 5, 2021 – Bruce County Public Library believes in a future where innovative ideas fundamentally change the way our communities learn, play, and connect with each other. This year, they have developed a unique way to engage with our communities as part of their membership drive.

To raise awareness of their services and programs, the library has created custom information packages for families, businesses, cultural groups, and more. These kits include promotional brochures and posters to be shared with community members and groups that highlight the unique services and materials that are available with a free library card.

If you or a community organization you belong to would like more information, the library invites you to contact them by email at [email protected] or at your local branch and they will create a customized information package for your group/organization. In return, the library is always looking for collaborations with community groups, and they encourage you to reach out to your local branch to inquire about how they can help your community group reach your goals.

As a card member, you can also take the library with you with their Mobile App, available for both Android and iOS devices, which allows you to place holds, renew items and checked out materials, and download eBooks.

The library offers unique services and resources for business owners, cultural groups, and families. Your library card provides free access to continuing education with LinkedIn Learning, digital newspapers and magazines through PressReader, 3D printer training, sports kits, fishing rods, museum passes, and more!

“Bruce County Public Library really does have something for everyone, no matter your age or your interests” says Brooke McLean, Director of Library Services. “We encourage everyone to explore all that your Library offers. Our friendly staff are here to help and would be pleased to share information or present to community organizations on our many services.”

This year the library is developing a new strategic plan. They invite you to be part of our library community by registering for a card to access all the free services available at BCPL. For more information, please visit library.brucecounty.on.ca or contact your local branch.

June 17, 2021 – No matter your age or reading level, Bruce County Public Library has a summer reading challenge for you!

This summer, all reading programs are through the library’s online resource, Beanstack. All reading challenges will run June 26 – August 28, and pre-registration begins on Sunday, June 13. To register, download the free Beanstack app, available for Android and iOS, or visit the library website. Prizes will be awarded in July and August for all programs. The more you participate, the better your chances of winning!

Children ages 3-12 can join the TD Summer Reading Club, which is Canada’s biggest, bilingual summer reading program for kids of all ages, all interests, and all abilities. Track your reading, participate in activities, and win prizes! Pre-register between June 13 and June 26 and you’ll be automatically entered in a book draw.

For registering, kids also get a custom button with a ribbon. Meet reading goals to collect ribbons along the way all summer to see if you can collect them all.

This year the library will also be hosting weekly online meetings every Wednesday at 9:30am. Each meeting includes a take-home activity (contact your branch to reserve yours and share your creations with the library on social media and use the tag #BCPLSummerReading), stories, activities, and more! Contact [email protected] to find out how to join the weekly meetings with Microsoft Teams.

Teens 13-19 can join the Summer Readin’ and the Livin’ is Easy Challenge. Join the reading challenge and complete activities to earn badges with prize draws in July and August.

Finally, summer reading isn’t just for kids! Grab an old favourite or something new and enter your titles in the Reading Glasses: 2021 Summer Reading Challenge program for adults. Log your reading to earn extra badges to improve your chances of winning a prize.

“Summer Reading Club is a program the library looks forward to running every year,” says Nancy Kuhl, Program Coordinator for BCPL. “Based on caregiver feedback, children who participate in the summer reading program tend to maintain or improve their reading skills, putting them in a great position to start a new school year in September. Using Beanstack allows children to track their progress in real time and gives them a sense of accomplishment when they look back over the summer and see how much time they spent reading. And why should children get to have all the fun? Bruce County Public Library happily supports summer reading for all ages!”

A focus on safety of staff and patrons continues to be the Library’s top priority. To learn more about the Library please visit their website at library.brucecounty.on.ca or contact your local branch.