Tobermory Legion Br 290 News: Sunday Breakfast Continues February 10 & March 17

Submitted by Rick Lane



Our first breakfast of the year was a great success! We had 70 people out to enjoy! Many thanks to all who came out, our volunteers, and our event sponsor, Kristin Buckley. We have at least two more scheduled, Sunday February 10th at 10:00 am and Sunday March 17th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm for brunch with a St. Paddy’s Day theme and some Irish fun after.



Our World Famous Ukrainian Dinner is scheduled for Saturday March 9th at 6:00 pm, hosted by Oksana, Bob and crew. Please join us!

This April we are starting a Spring Ham and Turkey Raffle. It will be held on Friday April 12th at 7:00 pm.

Our Pot Luck Euchre is on Friday February 22nd, meal is at 5:30 pm, games start at 7:00 pm. All skill levels are welcome to come out. We need multiples of 4 so come early to get in on the fun!

The Public Speaking competition will take place at the Branch on Monday March 4th at 6:00 pm. Registration is required by February 25th. Register by contacting Kathryn Hauck at 519-596-8322.

Ladies Auxiliary Bingo continues every Monday, 1:00 pm at the Tobermory Community Centre. Darts for Fun is every Thursday, 7:00 pm at the Branch. Meat Draws are every Saturday, 4:00 pm at the Branch. Please remember the branch accepts cash only for everything.

Be sure to watch our sign out front for any activities taking place at the Branch.

Winter meetings are on the second Tuesday every month. Times are 3:00 pm for the Executive meeting and 4:00 pm for the General meeting.

Any donations to the Branch are very much welcomed to help keep us operating. Donations can be etransferred to our account via email to donate@tobermorylegion.org. Contact Rick Lane if you have questions on how to do this.

For those that have not renewed your membership for 2019 please contact Rick Lane (membership@tobermorylegion.org). To renew online go to http://www.legion.ca/join-us/renewal. It is $50 for online renewals.

Please note our new civic address is 37 Legion Street and Post Office box remains #310.

Visit our website:www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on facebook.