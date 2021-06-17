Tobermory Legion Branch 290 News: Decoration Day Ceremony Held

Submitted by Elaine Sinha

Decoration Day was on Sunday, June 13, 2021 and a small ceremony attended by some spectators was held at Dunks Bay cemetery to honour our veterans. Padre Brad Inglis said a few words, as well as President Judy Hurst. The event was streamed live on the branch’s Facebook page. The colour party consisting of Sean Hurst, Neil Golden and Elaine Sinha were under the direction of Sergeant-at-Arms, Chris McCoy. Thank you to Doug Smith for lowering and raising the Canadian flag at the monument. Also, great thanks to Steve Wilson for taking pictures.

The weekend prior, all graves of veterans were marked with a Canadian flag. Thank you to Chris McCoy, Judy Hurst, Doug Smith and Steve Wilson for completing this. Also, an enormous thank you to the Tobermory Press for the donation of the Canadian flags for the graves. The Tobermory Press has been donating the flags for several years and I apologize for not recognizing this amazing contribution sooner. Thank you to everyone who attended and assisted in marking this solemn occasion.

Tobermory Legion Branch 290 President Judy Hurst (right) and Sargent-at-Arms Chris McCoy (left).

Hopefully, everyone is enjoying this wonderful weather; please continue to stay safe, healthy and sane.

Visit our website: www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on Facebook.