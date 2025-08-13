Shirley Johnstone Celebrates 90th Birthday, Receives Life Membership

Submitted by Kathryn Hauck,

Tobermory Legion Poppy Chair

Shirley Johnston, Chair of Service and Seniors for Royal Canadian Legion Branch 290 Tobermory has received her Life Membership for the Legions as well as celebrated her 90th birthday on July 27th. Shirley has worked tirelessly on bringing recognition to military members of the Tobermory community who have served/are serving in the Canadian Military. Shirley has dedicated her time and efforts in compiling military records of over 102 residents of Tobermory – ensuring all are remembered. These military members can be found in the Ontario Legion – Military Service Recognition Books – of which there are currently 11 editions.

A huge heartfelt thank you to Shirley for ensuring our Tobermory military members are not forgotten. Thank you

August – when did you get here?!? The light is fading but the weather is still hot and there is still so much more to do at the Tobermory Legion!

The summer dances have been a great success! There is still one more chance to dance the night away and enjoy the awesome tunes of D.J. Maxx, while supporting the local legion, on August 30th starting at 9:30pm, with a $10.00 cover charge. All proceeds go to improving the Legion.

Meat draws are every Saturday starting at 4:30. If you did not win your dinner, there is a BBQ afterwards on August 23rd, starting at 5:30pm (after the meat draw). For $15/pp – enjoy a burger and a bag of chips. Euchre is on the last Friday of the month starting at 7:00pm, have your luck at darts, every Thursday starting at 7:00pm. In addition to all of this fun, Summer BINGO is still going strong! Every Wednesday at the Tobermory Community Center. Doors open at 6:00 and games begin at 7:15.

Did you know: Gladys H. Morris, born in Tobermory on May 8, 1920, joined the Royal Canadian Navy on December 2, 1942, serving as a WREN is various places such as HMCS Kings, Royal Rhodes, and HMCS Bytown.

Thank you for supporting the Tobermory Legion Branch 290.

~ We Will Remember Them~