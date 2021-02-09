Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary Poinsettia Sale A Success

Submitted by Nancy Lajoie,

Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary Member

It was a year of changes. The Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary was no exception. With the arrival of Covid-19, we instantly went from freedom to lock down and our activities were curtailed. The Auxiliary’s fund raisers had to be put on hold until we had time to consider what could be done within the confines of Covid-19. With some adjustments, the poinsettia sale went on. Along with complying with the regulations of our public health regarding Covid 19, we had to search out a new location for delivery and pickup.

As always our community stepped up to support their hospital. Our sales were almost twice what they were the year before and so many people left the Rotary Hall with cheerful, bright plants for the holiday season.

A heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this fundraiser a success. In a year when fundraising is at its lowest, every dollar helps to support our hospital.

It takes several auxiliary members to make this happen and I would like to thank the people who stepped up to help. My co-convenor, Linda Holden, was there by my side as it often took two heads to get the job done. Donna Rocca, Judith Friend and Larry Lajoie were up and ready to help on the day of delivery as the truck arrived at the hall at 7:30am. Once ready for pickup, Penny Hosken joined Linda and I to assist our customers to get 225 poinsettias and 60 potted greenery out to their cars.

Again, I wish to thank everyone who supported our sale. Wishing everyone a happy, healthy 2021.