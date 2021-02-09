By Marianne Wood

Teresa, Craig and Ally from Cape Chin Bed and Breakfast and Micro-Farm are opening up their 25’ x 50’ skating rink to the Bruce Peninsula community.

Families or social groups (in their bubbles) following Covid guidelines and from the Bruce Peninsula are welcome. The rink is “use at your own risk” and will be open from 9am until 9pm. People must call or email in advance to reserve their 1 to 1 1/2 hour time slot.

No pets, smoking, or glass items, and participants must ensure they take their garbage with them.

Some hockey pucks, skates for young kids on boots, and other limited skates are available upon request. You may need to shovel off the rink.

To reserve your spot call 519-795-7200 or send a message to chisholmbutterflies@gmail.com with your name, contact info and how many people will be skating.

Donations are appreciated but not necessary.

For more information on Cape Chin B&B and Cape Chin Micro-Farm visit:

www.capechinbb.ca

www.capechinmicrofarm.com