The Meeting Place Tobermory News Essential Services and More Open During January

Submitted by Noreen Steinacher

We hoped we would not be in this shutdown again with all its impacts on social well-being, physical and mental health, but we are. Everyone is agreed it’s necessary at least until January 23rd.

The Meeting Place in Tobermory continues to be open safely for Food Bank, Tuesdays 1-3pm and Eat Local food pick up Thursdays, 10:30 – 11:30am; both services are set up for ‘at the door access’ with volunteers on hand. The mini gym and community space for groups at The Meeting Place are temporarily closed.

While some things have to wait, other exciting things are popping up. Look for the article (see page 3) on the Good To Go Guided Meal program starting soon.

What’s essential for you at this time?

Good information is as important as ever for all of us; everything from the latest Covid-19 guidelines, government and community support programs, and all the incredible virtual leisure, entertainment and health resources. CIRC @ The Meeting Place is ‘open’ and helping with dissemination of all kinds of beneficial information. Check our facebook page daily at facebook.com/tobermorymeetingplace and for more details our website at tobermorymeetingplace.com.

Karla, The Meeting Place Community Coordinator is on hand Wednesdays – Fridays and can be reached directly by phone 519-596-2313, e-mail meetingplace@amtelecom.net or virtual meeting arrangement to answer your questions, find out information for you on specific issues, help make referrals and listen to where you are at. It’s important for all of us to stay connected and stay active.