Big Brothers Big Sisters of Grey Bruce & West Simcoe Secures Canada Service Corps Funding to Expand Youth Mentorship Programs

Media Release

Owen Sound, ON – April 7, 2025 – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Grey Bruce & West Simcoe (BBBSGBWS) is excited to announce that it has secured $1,046,964.00 in funding through the Canada Service Corps (CSC) program. This funding, administered through Employment and Social Development Canada over the course of 2 years, will allow the organization to expand its youth mentorship initiatives by creating new volunteer placements and engaging youth in unique community service projects.

The Canada Service Corps funding provides organizations with the ability to offer meaningful service opportunities for youth, especially those from under-served communities. Through this funding, BBBSGBWS will collaborate with youth to co-create volunteer placements that address local needs while helping youth gain vital skills through fully funded training and development opportunities.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding, which will help us expand our mentorship programs and create more opportunities for youth to engage meaningfully in their communities,” said Beth Aubrey, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Grey Bruce & West Simcoe. Through this funding, BBBSGBWS will engage youth in co-creating service projects that meet both their interests and community needs while investing directly in their development through paid training initiatives. By supporting projects that contribute to their local communities, youth will gain valuable insights and a sense of purpose while supporting civic engagement and social development.

The impact of investing in young people (under 30) through this project is particularly meaningful in Grey, Bruce, and West Simcoe counties, where local youth face unique challenges. Connecting youth to their local communities fosters a sense of belonging and pride. When young people engage in community service or local projects, they gain an understanding of their community’s history, needs, and future vision. Youth in rural areas often face several barriers, including limited access to recreational programs, training, and support networks. Connecting them to community-driven programs can increase community safety, health and wellbeing.

Aubrey hopes by “involving youth in identifying and solving problems in their communities, rural areas can benefit from fresh perspectives and innovative solutions”. The Canada

Service Corps project will support youth-led service placements where youth can develop and implement ideas that address local challenges.

As part of the Canada Service Corps initiative, BBBSGBWS will offer three flexible, youth-led service placements that ensure participants not only gain essential skills and training but also contribute to concrete results that benefit their communities. These placements will focus on promoting civic engagement, building inclusive communities, and strengthening young people’s leadership and competencies. To learn more or to register as a Sr. or Jr. Member, please visit www.greybruce.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca