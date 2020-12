Submitted by Matt Pickett

The holidays will start early for some of the primary learners at BPDS and St. Edmunds. Mr Tim Hayes, and the Lion’s Head community bottle fund, generously donated gifts from Aunt Donkey’s as a way to help spread a little holiday cheer.

The neverending support of Mr. Tim and many generous community members does not go unnoticed. Thanks from all the Panthers and Foxes.