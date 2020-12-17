Royal Canadian Legion Branch 202 Remembrance Day Poster and Literary Award Winners

Submitted by Richard Smith,

President Branch 202 Lion’s Head

The Youth Education Program of the Royal Canadian Legion “fosters tradition of Remembrance amongst Canadian youth” through Poster and Literary Contests. (Citation taken from the Youth Education Programs Booklet published by Dominion Command)

Branch 202 is pleased to announce this year’s winners of the contests.

Poster Contests

Includes Contest I – Black & White Posters and Contest II – Colour Posters. Posters were based on the subject of REMEMBRANCE.

Black and White Primary (Grades 1, 2, and 3)

1st Place – Avery S.

2nd Place – Samuel C.

3rd Place – Tamara T.

Colour Primary

1st Place – Avery S.

2nd Place – Maddi T.

3rd Place – Trent L.

Black and White Junior (Grades 4, 5, and 6)

1st Place – Alexis L.

2nd Place – Ryker M.

3rd Place – Cougan C.

Colour Junior

1st Place – Terra C.

2nd Place – Ruby B.

3rd Place – Lane C.

Black and White Intermediate (Grades 7, 8 and 9)

1st Place – Carley B.

2nd Place – Paityn C.

3rd Place – Lillie D.

Colour Intermediate

1st Place – Mady R.

2nd Place – Kayalaaq L.

3rd Place – Lillie D.

Literary (Essay and Poem) Contests

Students will submit an essay and/or poem based upon the subject of REMEMBRANCE

Poem Junior

1st Place – David T.

2nd Place – Gage R.

3rd Place – Travis V.

Essay Junior

1st Place – Lexi H.

2nd Place – Lane C.

Poem Intermediate

1st Place – Mady R.

2nd Place – Carley B

Essay Intermediate

1st Place – Lillie D.

2nd Place – Kearnyn F.

3rd Place – Carley B.