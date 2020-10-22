Submitted by BPDS
On Friday, October 9 the 2019/2020 BPDS Secondary Graduates received their diplomas and recognition in the first ever “drive-by” graduation ceremony. Congratulations to our secondary graduates! We wish you all the best in your future endeavours!
The Secondary Valedictorian was Chloe Mielhausen. Visit the Bruce Peninsula DS facebook page to view the Secondary and Elementary Valedictorian message to students.
Presentation of Ontario Secondary School Diplomas & Certificates:
Jasmine Brough *
Anna Chisholm *
Sasha Cognigni *
John Cuffe
Michelle Davies-Straby
Haley Forbes *
Avery Hutchinson *
Makaylah Irving
Emily Lancaster *
Caleb Marcella *
Caileigh McNamara *
Chloe Mielhausen
Nathan Naves *
Isaac Rankin
Zachary Rodgers *
Griffon Thomas *
*Indicates Specialist High Skills Major
(missing from gallery: Avery Hutchinson, Caleb Marcella, Isaac Rankin, and Griffon Thomas.
Presentation to Ontario Scholars:
Jasmine Brough
Anna Chisholm
Sasha Cognigni
Haley Forbes
Avery Hutchinson
Emily Lancaster
Caleb Marcella
Caileigh McNamara
Chloe Mielhausen
Nathan Naves
Zachary Rodgers
Griffon Thomas
Subject Awards:
Art: Zachary Rodgers
Cooperative Education: John Cuffe
Drama: Jasmine Brough
English: Avery Hutchinson
Geography: Jasmine Brough
Mathematics: Griffon Thomas
Physical Education: Nathan Naves
Science: Caleb Marcella
Social Sciences: Avery Hutchinson
Presentation of School Letters:
Jasmine Brough
Sasha Cognigni
Haley Forbes
Avery Hutchinson
Emily Lancaster
Caleb Marcella
Caileigh McNamara
Chloe Mielhausen
Nathan Naves
Zach Rodgers
Nathan Naves
Griffon Thomas
Presentation of Awards of Merit:
Jasmine Brough
Haley Forbes
Avery Hutchinson
Caleb Marcella
Caileigh McNamara
Chloe Mielhausen
Zach Rodgers
Griffon Thomas
Presentation of Awards & Scholarships:
• Principal’s Award for Student Leadership: Avery Hutchinson, Nathan Naves
• CUPE Local 1176 Award: John Cuffe
• Lieutenant Governor’s Community Volunteer Award: Haley Forbes
• Retired Teacher’s Community Service Award: Nathan Naves
• True Grit Award: Anna Chisholm
• Good Humour Award: Jasmine Brough
• Grey Sauble Conservation Award: Sasha Cognigni, Chloe Mielhausen
• The Colpoy’s Bay WI Community Award: Caileigh McNamara
• Bumper to Bumper-Automotive Award: Nathan Naves
• The Harvey Warder Memorial Award: Isaac Rankin
• RONA Technological Studies Award: Zach Rodgers
• Suntrail Award: Nathan Naves
• Bruce County Federation of Agriculture Award: Haley Forbes
• Ivan Hepburn Memorial Trades Award: Isaac Rankin
• Beatrice Bruin Music Bursary: Griffon Thomas
• The Graham Barton Memorial Award: Emily Lancaster
• BPDS Staff Award: Jasmine Brough
• Star Fish Award: Makaylah Irving
• Independent Order of Oddfellows: Caileigh McNamara
• Lioness Annette Richardson Award: Avery Hutchinson
• Bruce Peninsula Art Show Bursary: Zach Rodgers
• Rotary – The Mary Cameron Memorial Award: Haley Forbes
• Bruce Power Women in Trades Award: Anna Chisholm
• Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary – Dr. Harpur Award: Haley Forbes
• Bruce Power Future Innovators’ Award: Zach Rodgers
• The Canon Jack James Memorial Scholarship: Jasmine Brough
• J.C. Buckley Memorial Trust Scholarship: Isaac Rankin
• The Catherine Pedwell Ganton Award: Caileigh McNamara, Griffon Thomas
• Enet West Memorial Award: Sasha Cognigni
• Sources of Knowledge Bursary: Sasha Cognigni, Avery Hutchinson, Caleb Marcella, Zach Rodgers
• Larry Bannerman Award: Sasha Cognigni, Griffon Thomas
• Rotary – Service Above Self Bursary: Chloe Mielhausen
• Governor General’s Bronze Academic Medal: Caleb Marcella
• The Rotary of Northern Bruce Peninsula – Highest Academic Proficiency Scholarship: Caleb Marcella