Submitted by BPDS

On Friday, October 9 the 2019/2020 BPDS Secondary Graduates received their diplomas and recognition in the first ever “drive-by” graduation ceremony. Congratulations to our secondary graduates! We wish you all the best in your future endeavours!

The Secondary Valedictorian was Chloe Mielhausen. Visit the Bruce Peninsula DS facebook page to view the Secondary and Elementary Valedictorian message to students.

BPDS 2019/2020 Secondary Graduate and Valedictorian Zach Rodgers.

BPDS 2019/2020 Secondary Graduate and Valedictorian Chloe Mielhausen.

Presentation of Ontario Secondary School Diplomas & Certificates:

Jasmine Brough *

Anna Chisholm *

Sasha Cognigni *

John Cuffe

Michelle Davies-Straby

Haley Forbes *

Avery Hutchinson *

Makaylah Irving

Emily Lancaster *

Caleb Marcella *

Caileigh McNamara *

Chloe Mielhausen

Nathan Naves *

Isaac Rankin

Zachary Rodgers *

Griffon Thomas *

*Indicates Specialist High Skills Major

BPDS 2019/2020 Secondary graduate Nathan Naves.

BPDS 2019/2020 Secondary graduate Michelle Davies-Straby.

BPDS 2019/2020 Secondary graduate Makaylah Irving.

BPDS 2019/2020 Secondary graduate Johnny Cuffe.

BPDS 2019/2020 Secondary graduate Haley Forbes.

BPDS 2019/2020 Secondary graduate Emily Lancaster.

BPDS 2019/2020 Secondary graduate Caileigh McNamara.

BPDS 2019/2020 Secondary graduate Anna Chisholm.

BPDS 2019/2020 Secondary graduate Sasha Cognigni.

BPDS 2019/2020 Secondary graduate Jasmine Brough.

(missing from gallery: Avery Hutchinson, Caleb Marcella, Isaac Rankin, and Griffon Thomas.

Presentation to Ontario Scholars:

Jasmine Brough

Anna Chisholm

Sasha Cognigni

Haley Forbes

Avery Hutchinson

Emily Lancaster

Caleb Marcella

Caileigh McNamara

Chloe Mielhausen

Nathan Naves

Zachary Rodgers

Griffon Thomas

Subject Awards:

Art: Zachary Rodgers

Cooperative Education: John Cuffe

Drama: Jasmine Brough

English: Avery Hutchinson

Geography: Jasmine Brough

Mathematics: Griffon Thomas

Physical Education: Nathan Naves

Science: Caleb Marcella

Social Sciences: Avery Hutchinson

Presentation of School Letters:

Jasmine Brough

Sasha Cognigni

Haley Forbes

Avery Hutchinson

Emily Lancaster

Caleb Marcella

Caileigh McNamara

Chloe Mielhausen

Nathan Naves

Zach Rodgers

Nathan Naves

Griffon Thomas

Presentation of Awards of Merit:

Jasmine Brough

Haley Forbes

Avery Hutchinson

Caleb Marcella

Caileigh McNamara

Chloe Mielhausen

Zach Rodgers

Griffon Thomas

Presentation of Awards & Scholarships:

• Principal’s Award for Student Leadership: Avery Hutchinson, Nathan Naves

• CUPE Local 1176 Award: John Cuffe

• Lieutenant Governor’s Community Volunteer Award: Haley Forbes

• Retired Teacher’s Community Service Award: Nathan Naves

• True Grit Award: Anna Chisholm

• Good Humour Award: Jasmine Brough

• Grey Sauble Conservation Award: Sasha Cognigni, Chloe Mielhausen

• The Colpoy’s Bay WI Community Award: Caileigh McNamara

• Bumper to Bumper-Automotive Award: Nathan Naves

• The Harvey Warder Memorial Award: Isaac Rankin

• RONA Technological Studies Award: Zach Rodgers

• Suntrail Award: Nathan Naves

• Bruce County Federation of Agriculture Award: Haley Forbes

• Ivan Hepburn Memorial Trades Award: Isaac Rankin

• Beatrice Bruin Music Bursary: Griffon Thomas

• The Graham Barton Memorial Award: Emily Lancaster

• BPDS Staff Award: Jasmine Brough

• Star Fish Award: Makaylah Irving

• Independent Order of Oddfellows: Caileigh McNamara

• Lioness Annette Richardson Award: Avery Hutchinson

• Bruce Peninsula Art Show Bursary: Zach Rodgers

• Rotary – The Mary Cameron Memorial Award: Haley Forbes

• Bruce Power Women in Trades Award: Anna Chisholm

• Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary – Dr. Harpur Award: Haley Forbes

• Bruce Power Future Innovators’ Award: Zach Rodgers

• The Canon Jack James Memorial Scholarship: Jasmine Brough

• J.C. Buckley Memorial Trust Scholarship: Isaac Rankin

• The Catherine Pedwell Ganton Award: Caileigh McNamara, Griffon Thomas

• Enet West Memorial Award: Sasha Cognigni

• Sources of Knowledge Bursary: Sasha Cognigni, Avery Hutchinson, Caleb Marcella, Zach Rodgers

• Larry Bannerman Award: Sasha Cognigni, Griffon Thomas

• Rotary – Service Above Self Bursary: Chloe Mielhausen

• Governor General’s Bronze Academic Medal: Caleb Marcella

• The Rotary of Northern Bruce Peninsula – Highest Academic Proficiency Scholarship: Caleb Marcella