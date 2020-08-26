By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

The Municipality hired a security company based in Owen Sound to oversee parking at the McCurdy Lot for the weekends of 15 and 22 August.

Working Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm, a security guard controlled and directed overflow traffic to the Arena for parking and handed out flyers with parking information.

On Saturday 15, the Arena parking lot was full by noon and there was a continuous flow of vehicles and pedestrians up and down Moore Street all day long propelled by the desire to get to the Lion’s Head Lookout. On a single day a resident counted 600 cars going by her door, each seeking one of the coveted parking spots at McCurdy.

As residents observed the daily melee at the corner by the McCurdy parking lot and the familiar sight of the OPP responding to calls from lost hikers and for other infractions, they say there is a clear need for a managed solution to deal with the influx of visitors.

Crowds headed to the Lion’s Head Lookout make their way up Moore Street by foot.