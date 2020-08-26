Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Facilities Re-Open with Limitations

Media Release

Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, August 14, 2020 – Returning to normal community operations while maintaining public safety is a top priority for the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, as the Province of Ontario has now moved to stage three of the COVID-19 re-opening framework.

Access to, and use of, MNBP facilities by community members and organizations are an important consideration in ensuring long-term community well-being.

All facilities fall under the direction of the Province with regards to Gatherings. You can read more about provincial guidelines for public gatherings here: https://www.ontario.ca/page/framework-reopening-our-province-stage-3

In order to ensure safe operations, all groups, organizations or individuals interested in booking municipal facilities will have some additional requirements from the Municipality as well. In order for any group to use a facility moving forward, they will be required to:

1. Complete the Municipal Facilities – Return to Operations Plan application, outlining their proposed plan for safe operations

2. Sign the Waiver of Liability Assumption of Risk and Indemnity Agreement

3. Abide by all local and provincial health orders

4. Book in advance by contacting the Municipality directly

All of these resources are available on our website at: https://www.northbrucepeninsula.ca/en/live/municipal-facilities.aspx