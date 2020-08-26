Grey Bruce Top Doctor Hosting Facebook Live for Parents August 26th: Safe & Successful School Re-Opening

Media Release

Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr Ian Arra will join Lori Wilder, Director Bluewater District School Board and Gary O’Donnell, Director Bruce Grey Catholic District School Board for a Facebook Live forum on safe and successful school re-opening.

The event will be hosted on the Grey Bruce Health Unit Facebook Live page starting at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020. The session will be recorded and made available on the Grey Bruce Health Unit YouTube channel.

Questions for the participants can be forwarded to the Grey Bruce Health Unit through Facebook message, through the ‘Contact Us’ page on our website, or by email to publichealth@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca.

“We want to support families as they consider the decision to send their child or children back to school in September.” Says Grey Bruce Top Doc, Ian Arra. “Returning to school is vital for the child’s education and for their overall wellbeing. At the same time there are a number of questions to consider about their families’ health and safety.”

We have a relatively exceptional situation in Grey and Bruce. We achieved high level of prevention of transmission and optimal control over the outbreak. As we move forward, the priority for Grey Bruce Public Health and the local school community is to continue to work together to help built a safe environment for school staff and children to learn.