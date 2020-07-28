Media Release

July 24th, 2020 – Work is underway to prepare municipal facilities for reopening. More details will be provided as dates are finalized. Public access will be limited where social distancing measures cannot be sustained.

A number of proactive measures are being considered and will be in place to protect the health and safety of both visitors and staff. These include:

• Floor decals and wayfinding signage to direct travel

• Protective screens installed at all customer service counters if applicable

• A requirement for all visitors to wear a non-medical mask or face covering, in line with the directives of Grey Bruce Public Health Unit.

• Health screening may be applied upon entry

• Enhanced cleaning of washrooms and high-touch areas

• Hand sanitizer at all entry/exit points

These “soft” openings are dependent on the direction from the Grey Bruce Health Unit and MNBP Council. As we are now in Stage 3 it is crucial that we continue physical distancing and healthy practices. Please be vigilant and remind your family and friends of the importance of adhering to preventive practices.

Playgrounds

In conjunction with Phase 3 re-opening all outdoor play structures in NBP are now open to the public. Families can enjoy the outdoor playgrounds, but the Municipality does ask that you follow the COVID-19 Safety Measures and use at your own risk.

• Users should bring their own hand sanitizer to wash hands before and after visiting the playground.

• Maintain physical distancing of 2 metres

• Follow all recommendations of health officials

Boating Availability

NBP has spaces available for its transient slips at both the Tobermory Marina and Lion’s Head Marina. Please contact the Municipal Office at 519-793-3522 to reserve a spot.

Camping on Private Property

Please only camp within designated area which allow for camping. It is against the law to camp on private property without the property owners’ consent. Please remain on all trails and please take garbage with you.

Paid Parking

Paid parking in Tobermory is operational. Please be aware that the parking machines only take credit cards. Visa/Debit and cash are not accepted. For more information regarding parking in Tobermory including; maps, permits and costs please visit our website at www.northbrucepeninsula.ca/en/municipal-services/parking.aspx

Fire Permits

A fire permit will be required to hold an outdoor burn. Check the municipal website for permit applications. Please note that fires on municipal property including; parks and beaches are not permitted. A bylaw officer will issue a fine of $180.00. NBP is currently at a LOW risk for forest fires. For more information please go to https://www.ontario.ca/page/forest-fires

FYI, if you are having a BBQ or campfire, a permit is not required.

Fireworks

Please keep in mind that fireworks are only permitted during certain times of the year.

Check our website for more information. www.northernbruce.ca or contact the municipal office.

3 W’s to Reduce the Risk of COVID-19

• Wear a mask • Wash your hands • Watch your distance •